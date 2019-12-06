Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion: Maupay downs sorry Gunners

By Patric Ridge
Neal Maupay celebrates after scoring Brightons winner
Neal Maupay celebrates after scoring Brighton's winner

London, December 6: Arsenal's dismal run of form rolled on as Neal Maupay's superb header earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Alexandre Lacazette's 50th-minute equaliser on his 100th appearance for the club looked set to pave the way for Arsenal to claim their first win under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Yet Brighton, who had deservedly taken the lead through Adam Webster in the first half, managed to wrest back control after David Luiz had a goal ruled out by VAR.

1
1059842

And it was Maupay who had the final say, as he brilliantly turned home Aaron Mooy's cross in the 80th minute to end Brighton's three-match losing streak and condemn Arsenal to their longest winless streak since 1977.

Having started brightly, Arsenal swiftly grew frustrated as Brighton began to click into gear, with Maupay and Davy Propper testing Bernd Leno in quick succession.

Brighton deservedly had the lead nine minutes before half-time, Webster thumping home after Arsenal failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Joe Willock looked set to pull Arsenal level four minutes later, but Mat Ryan pulled off a superb stop from the youngster's header.

But Arsenal were level five minutes into the second half as Lacazette's looping header from Mesut Ozil's cross looped into the top-left corner.

Hector Bellerin was inches away from teeing up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soon after, though Leno had to be alert to deny Maupay at the other end.

David Luiz thought he had put Arsenal ahead just after the hour, only for VAR to correctly disallow the goal for offside.

Brighton made their good fortune count - Maupay sending a brilliant glancing header across Leno as the Seagulls clinched their maiden away win over Arsenal.

What does it mean? No Emery, still the same problems

Arsenal are now without a win in nine matches in all competitions, and with the Gunners sitting 10th, 10 points below the top four, their season seems to be quickly spiralling out of control.

Sacking Unai Emery does not seem to have had the desired effect, and if the boos ringing around the Emirates at full time are anything to go by, the club must move to appoint a proven coach as quickly as possible.

Maupay makes history for Brighton

Graham Potter's side were unfortunate not to claim something from their trip to Anfield on Saturday, but this time they took their chances, with Maupay's clinical finish ensuring a famous victory.

Aubameyang fails to step up

Much was made of Granit Xhaka losing the Arsenal captaincy, but his replacement in the role - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - was largely anonymous throughout on Thursday, and the one chance he had, when he was played through one-on-one midway through the second half, he snatched at.

What's next?

A London derby is next up for Arsenal, who face West Ham on Monday (December 9). Brighton, meanwhile, host Wolves on Sunday (December 8).

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ARS 1 - 2 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue