Trossard Emphasises Arsenal's Defensive Strength After Narrow Fulham Win

Leandro Trossard feels that Arsenal's solid defence means they often need just a single goal to secure victories in the Premier League. The Gunners maintained their lead at the top of the league with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Trossard netted the decisive goal, marking his seventh contribution in 12 matches for Arsenal across all competitions.

This victory was notable as Arsenal did not face a shot on target for two consecutive Premier League games, a feat last achieved in November 2003. The second game back then was also against Fulham. Arsenal have now recorded five clean sheets in their eight top-flight matches this season, showcasing their defensive strength.

Trossard expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, saying, "I'm very proud. It was a really tough game for us." He acknowledged that while the first half lacked quality, persistence paid off. "We only need one chance and luckily, it went," he added, emphasising the importance of maintaining strong defence.

The goal came from a corner kick where Gabriel Magalhaes flicked Bukayo Saka's delivery towards Trossard at the back post. This marked Arsenal's seventh goal from corners this season, more than any other team in the league. Since 2021-22, they have scored 63 goals from corners, significantly outpacing other teams.

Gabriel has been instrumental since joining Arsenal in September 2020, contributing to 20 goals (18 goals and two assists), with most coming from corners. Trossard commented on their set-piece strategy: "We are just trying because we know the opponent tries to change their shape for us."

Fulham's Struggles

Fulham suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat and their first home loss of this season. Manager Marco Silva faces challenges as Joachim Andersen left the field injured during the first half. Silva remarked on their defensive woes: "We miss the backline completely. That is our reality right now."

The international break compounded Fulham's issues by affecting player fitness and depth. Silva noted that even Tom Cairney is experiencing back problems, highlighting their struggle to cope with injuries and lack of squad depth during challenging times.

Trossard remains optimistic about Arsenal's prospects despite acknowledging the league's difficulty: "It's the hardest league in the world, but we need to keep pushing." His focus is on contributing significantly to each match and capitalising on opportunities when opponents double up on players.