Arsenal eager to sign Atletico midfielder

Bengaluru, Feb 26: As per reports in both England and Spain, Arsenal are ready to activate the £42m release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
However, they must act really soon as the Ghana international's value could soar a lot if he signs a new deal with Diego Simeone's side. A new deal will mean that the 26-year-old's release clause would significantly rise and the Gunners have to ensure that they seal the deal by then.
It is imperative to say that the Gunners are in dire need of reinforcements to their squad. It has been a season to forget for the north London side but things have improved since Mikel Arteta has taken charge in late December. However, the Spanish manager must bolster his squad in the summer to compete with the clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City and Partey would be a great addition indeed.
Arsenal have faced a lot of issues in the middle of the park this season. Granit Xhaka could leave the club in the summer following the troublesome time he had with the fans that saw him lose his captain's armband as well. Lucas Torreira, meanwhile, has been pretty inconsistent whereas Matteo Guendouzi is still pretty young and lacks experience. Adding a player of Partey's calibre and experience would certainly strengthen the club in midfield.
Thomas Partey is a typical midfield enforcer and is one of the very best in that role in Europe. He is a very strong tackler and is tactically very much aware. In modern football, a world-class number six is a necessity in order to be successful and Partey can be that sort of a player for Arsenal. He is a regular for a team like Atletico Madrid who are well known for their defensive work and Arsenal could do without someone like him.
A Ghana international with 20 caps for his country, Partey would improve the Arsenal defence to a great extent and would be able to provide the back four a solid cover which they have missed this season. The 26-year-old is also capable of going forward when the opportunity arises and taking responsibility for the team which is evident from his seven goals for his country in 20 games.
For £42m, Partey would be an excellent addition to the Gunners. He is just 26 years of age and has just entered his peak. In today's market, the values of players are usually very high and from that perspective, Partey looks like a 'value for money' deal.