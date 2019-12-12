Arsenal eager to sign Chris Smalling

Bengaluru, Dec. 12: Arsenal are keeping their tabs open to bring on loan Roma star Chris Smalling back to English football next summer.
Arsenal scouts as recently as last week watched Smalling play against Serie A title-chasers Inter Milan in a 0-0 draw at the San Siro with England boss Gareth Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland also present in the stands.
Everton and Leicester are also said to be in the hunt, but as per the Mirror, the Gunners are at the front of the queue to sign the player.
Smalling fell out of favour with Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Harry Maguire this summer. Often error-prone, the 30-year-old English defender however since shifting base to Italy has found a new lease of life. He along with Manolas has compacted the Roma backline who have just allowed 15 goals in 15 Serie A games this season.
According to whoscored, Smalling is now the fifth-highest rated player in Serie A, 7.48 rating in 11 Serie A appearances and a 7.35 overall rating in 16 appearances in all competitions, the best tally in his whole career. He is also top 10 in interceptions per game (1.9), offside won per game (1.0) and blocks per game (1.0).
Solskjaer has recently hinted that he would welcome the English defender once again next year. But the understanding is that he is keen to provide more chances to academy star Tuanzebe instead. This may lead the English defender to think about his future again and Arsenal are apparently ready to pounce on this factor.
AS Roma too reportedly are willing to sanction a permanent deal with the defender however right now the whole decision only depends on the player.
Can he improve the Arsenal defence?
Arsenal are a mess at the back, with defenders like David Luiz, Sokratis, and Shkodran Mustafi nowhere near at the level anticipated in a top side.
The North Londoners have been crying out for a leader who can make an impact in the heart of the defence. Although Smalling is yet to prove his mettle in the Premier League but his form in Serie A clearly suggests that he certainly can be a great option to go along with David Luiz and Sokratis with Mustafi expected to depart. Smalling will reportedly be available for a fee of just around £18 million and given the recent fluctuated transfer market the Gunners should sign him if they don't avail any better option.