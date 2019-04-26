Football

Arsenal eye defensive duo to replace error-prone Mustafi

By
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Bengaluru, April 26: Arsenal are targeting Samuel Umtiti and Michael Keane as potential replacements for under-fire defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to reports in England.

Unai Emery reportedly wants to let the German centre-back go in a summer clear-out at the Emirates following his terrible season.

Mustafi's flaws were laid bare again when he allowed Wilfried Zaha to regain the lead for Crystal Palace in Sunday's 3-2 defeat at the Emirates.

Emery initially came to his defence after the game, claiming he still had faith in the former Valencia centre-half. But according to reports, Arsenal will try to cash in on Mustafi, 27, in order to raise funds for squad reinforcements.

The Gunners are believed to be eyeing up deals for Barcelona's Umtiti, 25, and Everton star Keane, 26, in order to boost their defensive line.

Frenchman Umtiti is likely to leave Nou Camp this summer as the La Liga giants are hoping to sign Ajax whizkid Matthijs de Ligt.

And Arsenal reportedly sent scouts to watch Keane in action in the Toffees' 2-0 victory over West Ham earlier this month.

Emery's plea to give Mustafi a second chance didn't go down well with Gunners fans and TV pundits.

Jamie Carragher branded the centre-back a "mess" after his display against Palace.

Arsenal supporters rejoiced when the club announced Sokratis would return to action against Wolves tonight following his two-game ban.

And just last month club legend Emmanuel Petit labelled Mustafi "the king of blunders" after he needlessly barged into Harry Kane's back to give Tottenham a crucial penalty in the 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Emery will reportedly be given just £40m to spend on new signings, unless the Gunners qualify for the Champions League.

Therefore, Mustafi could lead a summer clear-out at the Emirates with up to seven players likely to be put in the shop window to raise funds for much-needed reinforcements.

Shane Watson ends Big Bash League career
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
