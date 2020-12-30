Arsenal eye La Liga midfielder

Kolkata, December 30: If rumours in England are to be believed, Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan as the man who can turn Arsenal's season around.
Here, we weigh the pros and cons of the 26-year-old.
The Gunners have struggled this season and much of that can be attributed to the dull performance of the players playing in the middle. The best thing about Jordan is that he is an all-action midfielder having a bit of everything and that makes him a player likely to succeed in the Premier League.
Blessed with a frame of just over six feet, the Spaniard certainly has all the physical attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League.
Though Jordan likes to operate in a number eight role, he can also do a decent job when playing in a deeper role or a bit more advanced role. He is pretty hard-working and a willing presser and is likely to bring a lot of energy to the Arsenal midfield.
Also, his long passing is pretty good which is evident from his average of 5.7 long balls per game.
Sevilla have put a £55 million buy-out clause on the all-action midfielder but there are reports that the La Liga side are ready for offers of around £32 million and for that much amount, he should be a good addition at the Emirates.