Arsenal identify £12m Hull winger as Plan B if Wilfried Zaha pursuit fails

Bengaluru, July 3: Arsenal have already planned a fallback option in case a move for Wilfried Zaha fails and apparently have selected 22-year-old Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen as an alternative after extensively scouting him last season.
The Spanish manager is looking to rebuild the squad slowly and is already making a blueprint of the summer window. However, given the North London side only have a limited budget the Spanish manager is finding it difficult to make things work.
As of now, they have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Zaha however with the Eagles holding him out for a massive £80million price-tag, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention elsewhere, with Bowen among the players they are considering.
Arsenal have been watching Bowen since January and view the Englishman as a future talent. Their fierce rivals Tottenham are also interested in his services. However, the Gunners are said to be frontrunners in the chase right now.
The 22-year-old scored 22 times for Hull in 46 Championship matches last season, and also picked up four assists. He especially impressed in the second half of the season.
He also has a small amount of Premier League experience, playing seven times in the 2016-17 season when Hull were relegated.
Hull reportedly value their prized asset at £15m but will be tempted to let him go for £3m less if the Gunners come tapping, which can be a bargain in comparison to the price quoted for Zaha.
Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but presently Bowen could be the more reasonable of the two signings, considering that Arsenal are incapable of bringing down Zaha’s touted price-tag.
Emery is expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer. Around only £45million is expected to spend on this window by them after their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the Premier League side looking at unproven young prospects only proves that.