Arsenal join race to make a move for Mehdi Benatia

Arsenal join race to make a move for Mehdi Benatia
Unai Emery

London, June 26: After sealing Bernd Leno deal, Premier League side Arsenal are eyeing to make a move for another defender in this summer transfer window.

The new manager Unai Emery is trying to strengthen the defence of the Gunners for the next season of Premier League. They have already signed 34-year-old Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus.

It seems Arsenal are going to bring another defender from the Old Lady this summer.

Reports suggest that Morocco's International footballer Mehdi Benatia is on the radar of the Gunners. Benatia has performed really well for the Serie A champions Juventus in the previous season.

The defender has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Juventus in the last season. He played a pivotal role against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

The Moroccan has scored two important goals in the Coppa Italia Final to help Juventus win both the League and the Cup in the same season.

The 31-year-old defender was loaned into the Juventus side in the 2016-17 season and the deal became permanent in the next season. However, the defender was not able to get regular chances in Juventus' central defence.

The central defensive pair of Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani was preferred over Benatia in the last season.

So, it is quite obvious that the player is looking for a new club to get an opportunity to play in the next season for he has the potential to be in the starting lineup of any top European side.

According to reports, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are very much interested to sign this quality centre back from the Old Lady.

Earlier, the Gunners were interested to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu in the summer transfer window. Stuttgart’s Benjamin Pavard, Sevilla's Clement Lenglet and Mainz's Abdou Diallo are also in the wishlist of Unai Emery in this summer transfer window.

The Gunners are very much in the race to land Mehdi Benatia at the Emirates in the next season. Juventus will accept any transfer bid around £25 million to let Benatia go in this summer. But the Gunners will have to move wisely in the next few days to finalize the deal as soon as possible.

    Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
