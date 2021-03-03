Arsenal keen on Wigan talent Kyle Joseph: A tough deal to crack?

Bengaluru, March 3: Arsenal are reportedly among a host of top clubs lining up a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated young Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph this summer.
The Gunners have scouted Joseph for some time and could launch a move considering he could be available on a free deal.
But they’re far from alone in the race to sign the 19-year-old with Celtic, Rangers also pushing a move for him. Some of the reports last month also suggested that Tottenham Hotspur also wanted to sign him, meaning a North London battle may result.
His career so far
An academy product of Wigan, Tomas has had his breakthrough at the first-team level in the ongoing campaign making his debut against Northampton Town at the end of October. Since then, he has played in 14 League One scoring five goals and assisting once.
Last season he also caught the eye during Lactics' run to the FA Youth Cup quarter-final. He is currently out injured but he’s made himself a starter when fit.
Playing Style
Promisingly the Scotland youth international is a pure number nine and instinctive finisher in front of goal. However, he can also act as a second forward and is blessed with positional skill. His adaptability and work-ethic could turn him into quite a useful attacker for Mikel Arteta in the long run.
Can Arsenal sign him?
Arsenal could be benefited with more options upwards and getting a young talent like Joseph is always a welcome sign. Plus, the north London giants are looking at the possibility of offloading both Lacazette and Nketiah in the summer so the youngster could be a great prospect as a cover for Aubameyang.
But a move to Rangers or Celtic could be more appealing for his development given he’s likely to get more first-team action in Scotland as compared to the Premier League. So it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds eventually.