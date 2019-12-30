Arsenal keen to revive their interest in French winger

London, December 30: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Arsenal are looking to reignite their interest in former priority target Thomas Lemar whom they missed out on in the summer of 2018.
The Frenchman snubbed the interest from the Gunners that time around and instead opted for a move to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.
However, it has not worked well for him at all at Wanda Metropolitano and it is reported that the Atleti are also ready to cut their losses on the World Cup winner.
Arsenal once wanted Lemar as a replacement of Alexis Sanchez when Arsene Wenger was still in charge of the Gunners.
Lemar has not enjoyed his Atletico Madrid move at all. In fact, he is yet to score or assist a single goal this campaign. And, such poor output only means that Atletico Madrid could be willing to lose the 24-year-old on a significant loss and Arsenal should definitely be interested for that reason.
Lemar is a long-term target of the Gunners which means that scouts must have seen something in him that suits the club. And, on top of that, Wenger himself was a big fan of the Frenchman when he was in charge of the club and he is hardly wrong in recognizing talent.
One bad spell does not mean the end of the world by any means. Atletico and Arsenal are much different clubs with very different ideologies. While Arsenal is built on the foundation of Wenger's attacking free flowing game, the Spanish club is more based on strong defending and physical football. Lemar has certainly struggled in Diego Simeone's set-up, but that does not mean that he would also struggle at Arsenal.
Lemar's biggest quality is his excellent eye for a pass and ability to find a team-mate with pin-point crosses. Also, he is a versatile player who can feature on either flank as well as a number ten. He can even do a decent job in a three-man midfield. And, Mikel Arteta should be interested such a gifted player who is available for the right price. The Gunners are in a major need of a squad overhaul and their focus should be to sign younger players and Lemar being just 24 years of age, certainly fits the bill.