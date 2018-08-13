Football

Arsenal keeper eyeing Turkey loan move

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
David Ospina
David Ospina is free to move out of Arsenal now. Image: Twitter

Kolkata, August 13: Arsenal and Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina is close to a loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas as per reports in England.

The 29-year-old is free to leave the Gunners following the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

Gunners' new boss Unai Emery recently confirmed the Colombian international, along with Carl Jenkinson and Joel Campbell, are surplus to requirements at the Emirates and would welcome bids for the trio.

According to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Arsenal have agreed a deal to send the two-time FA Cup winner on loan to Besiktas.

However, the price tag remains a bone of contention, with the North London outfit holding out for a fee of £7.1million whereas Black Eagles are willing to pay only £5m.

Despite 18 Premier League appearances in his debut season in England, Ospina has only featured 11 times in the top-flight in the past three years as the understudy to Petr Cech.

"I will go back to Arsenal and see the situation there, but for the time being I hope new things will happen in my career," Ospina was quoted as saying in Britsih press.

"There is a different process in Arsenal right now.

"They got a new goalkeeper and I'll do the situation assessment by talking to both the manager and the coaches, the former Nice player added.

Arsenal started their Premier League season on a dismal note , losing 0-2 to champions Manchester City.

Cech started in front of the goal, ahead of new arrival Leno, but the Czech Republic custodian did not have a good game.

Leno still has to wait for his chance to make his debut for the Gunners but considering Cech's form in recent campaigns, the German might not have to wait for too long.

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
