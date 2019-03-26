Arsenal keeping tabs on Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman

Bengaluru, March 26: Arsenal are keeping tabs on Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as they look to replace Petr Cech in the Summer, according to reports.
Former Czech Republic international goalkeeper Cech will leave Arsenal at the end of the season having announced his retirement from football and the 22-year-old England international has emerged as a possible replacement of him to compete with first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.
The 22-year-old is arguably one of the prominent talents in English football however has not found much game time this season under Benitez. He earlier had prosperous loan spells at Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock, and Aberdeen, but this term was not allowed to go due to a contract dispute.
But, with Toons keeper Martin Dubravka playing every Premier League game this season and with the Magpies having options such as Karl Darlow available, Woodman's clearest path towards first-team football does perhaps take him away from St James' Park.
The 22-year-old will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of the season and with the youngster yet to show any progress of committing to a new long-term deal, Newcastle might have no choice but to let him go to cash in on him.
Arsenal are said to be looking to take advantage of the situation and have reportedly enquired about the keeper to sign him in the Summer.
The Gunners are said to have a tight budget for the next Summer and certainly, if they are able to get one of the prominent shot-stoppers for such little amount, it could end up being a clever piece of business by them as they look to put together an improved squad for Unai Emery next season.
However, they could be challenged by other top sides as Celtic, Everton and Fulham are also believed to be in the race for the player. However, it is his relationship with one of Arsenal's senior coaches which the Londoners will hope can give them an edge to sign the promising star.
Andy Woodman, Freddie’s dad, is Arsenal’s Head of Academy Goalkeeping and Under-23’s goalkeeping coach and it is understood that the connection can be helpful in luring the player to Emirates.
Woodman, who turned 22 earlier this month, was part of England's Under-20 and Under-17 World Cup winning side and has played in all three of Newcastle's FA Cup matches this season. The youngster has been rated highly by the coaches within the England setup and surely will have several suitors, should Newcastle make him available.