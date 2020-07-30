Arsenal linked with Serie A midfielder, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 30: This has been a terrible season for Arsenal as the Gunners recorded their worst Premier League finish since 1995 as they could only manage the ninth spot. However, to be fair to Mikel Arteta, he does not deserve to be blamed for such a horrendous campaign as he only took over midway through the season and inherited the squad assembled by Unai Emery that is at best mediocre.
Arteta did pretty well since taking over at the club as the manager that he used to captain during his playing days and the Gunners even have a chance to add a silverware to their cabinet even at the end of such a horrific campaign if they manage to beat rivals, Chelsea, in the FA Cup final.
Regardless of Arsenal winning the FA Cup or not, the season will forever be remembered as one of the worst in the club's remarkable history and Arteta knows that things won't change unless the Gunners improve significantly during the summer transfer window.
Timing, however, could not be worse for the Spaniard as Arsenal look cash-strapped and the market is also hit by the pandemic which is why getting the right players has become a lot trickier. And, if reports in England are to be believed, Arsenal's hopes of getting their primary target Thomas Partey are dashed as Atletico Madrid are not willing to accept anything lower than £45.5million for the Ghana international and Diego Simeone also not keen on getting Matteo Guendouzi on a swap deal.
It is strongly claimed in England that Arteta has started working on finding an alternative to Partey and has reportedly identified Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara as an option. While the two African midfielders are not exactly the similar kind of players, Diawara would still add a lot of quality to the Arsenal midfield.
Partey is more of a combative midfielder who has plenty of industry and work rate in his locker while Diawara is much more technically gifted. The Guinean is more suited in the number six role as a deep-lying playmaker while Partey is more of a box to box midfielder.
If we look at the arsenal midfield right now, it is not only short of quality but also depth. Granit Xhaka has somewhat managed to revive his season in recent weeks but looking at the troubles he had with the fans earlier this campaign and the fact that he was also stripped off from the armband, it is hard to see the Swiss international having a long-term future at the Emirates.
Lucas Torreira, meanwhile, has not been good enough since his move from Sampdoria while Guendouzi, despite his talent, has gone out of favour due to attitude and poor antics and also looks like a player heading away. In such a scenario, Arsenal are in need of major reinforcements in the middle of the park and should realistically target at least two quality midfielders and Diawara would be a perfect addition as one of those.
For any team to be successful, a quality number six is needed which is why many people have described it as the most important position in modern football. Arteta needs to start his rebuilding at the club from scratch and when a top-class number six like Diawara looks to be available, he should not let this opportunity slip away. Yes, Diawara has had his fair share of struggles with injuries but that is also a part of the game.
A highly-rated midfielder, who just turned 23 this month, and has already featured for clubs like Napoli and Roma - Diawara is reportedly available for just £27 million due to Roma's struggles financially and Arsenal should definitely grab this opportunity.