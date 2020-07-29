Arsenal linked with World Cup winning defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 29: If reports in England are to be believed, Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Mathias Ginter as both Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the next season.
With both teams struggling defensively this campaign, it is not hard to see why they are both linked with the former World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 and although it might prove to be difficult for Arsenal to beat their local rivals Chelsea for the signature of the 26-year-old, it could prove to be a deal that could completely turn the fortunes around at the Emirates.
Here, we will take a look at Ginter and try to analyse why he would be a sensational signing for the Gunners.
His journey so far
Mathias Ginter is the epitome of a modern-day defender but despite his immense talent, he is somewhat underrated and has not had a career so far as good as that was expected of him.
However, he still remains one of the best and most influential defenders in Bundesliga and is also a vital part of Joachim Löw's German national team. Having started his career with his boyhood club SC Freiburg, Ginter made his name as one of the brightest talents in Europe as a teenager and as a result of that, he was a part of the German squad that won the World Cup in 2014 and that was followed by his big move to Borussia Dortmund.
Things didn't work out for him at Signal Iduna Park though and in 2017, he switched to Borussuia Monchengladbach and is now one of the most important players of the club that finished fourth this season in Bundesliga. However, aged 26 now, Ginter certainly deserves another big move to a traditional big club and even without Champions League football, Arsenal should be appealing to the German international.
Calm and composed
Ginter is exactly the kind of defender Arsenal need to shore up their defensive ranks. The Gunners have struggled defensively this season and Ginter would be a brilliant addition to their backline thanks to his calm and composed nature.
An elegant defender, who thrives in a team playing on the front foot, Ginter could prove to the defensive lynchpin of Mikel Arteta's side. The 26-year-old has a number of similarities with Mats Hummels and could be the key defender for Arteta both in a three at the back system as well as a back four. Also, the 26-year-old is very much comfortable in a defensive midfield role and that would come as an extra incentive for the Gunners who are short of both quality and depth at the base of midfield.
Do Arsenal need him?
Well, this should not be even a discussion. Ginter is one of the best defenders in Bundesliga and would walk into the Arsenal backline ahead of any of their current option including William Saliba.
Expectations are big from the young Frenchman but we must not forget that he is just 19 years of age and expecting immediate impact in a new league from a teenager is not fair no matter how big the transfer fee is.
While the other options Arsenal have at their disposal right now are error-prone defenders duo of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and injury-prone duo of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers. It can be classified as a perfect example of having quantity over quality and the Gunners should offload at least one from their current roster in defence.
Ginter would be a brilliant signing at the Emirates but it would undoubtedly be a difficult deal to conclude considering Chelsea are also in the picture.