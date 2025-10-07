Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI

Football 'Arsenal are seriously good, can beat Liverpool to win title': Michael Owen keeps faith in The Gunners By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 19:24 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal enter the 2025-26 Premier League season on a wave of optimism, buoyed by significant squad reinforcements and a sense of unfinished business.

After finishing runners-up to Liverpool last season and making a strong Champions League run, the Gunners have invested heavily in the transfer market. It has been three years of near misses for Mikel Arteta and his team, and the notion feels his Gunners must win a trophy this season.

Key signings like Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard have bolstered the midfield, while attackers Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke have provided fresh firepower to share the goal-scoring burden with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and others.

And as the October international week looms, the Gunners sit on top of the table, with 16 points in seven matches. This season is widely viewed as a critical opportunity for Arteta to finally "crack the code" by converting close calls into silverware.

But can they sustain this early bloom? Although the North London club has an abundance of talent, can the enhanced depth and quality match the carpet with the drapes in the title challenge?

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen believes so. The Premier League legend sat for a virtual media roundtable facilitated by Star Sports Press Room, where he depicted his optimism regarding the Gunners.

"I absolutely do, yes (believe Arsenal can topple Liverpool to win the league). I think this is a strong Arsenal team. I mean, I thought it was between Liverpool and Arsenal in that order at the start of the season. Now I'm starting to doubt myself and think it might be the other order. They look seriously good, Arsenal," Owen said while answering a question asked by MyKhel.

The England legend acknowledged the steady upheaval for the Gunners, which has propelled the team under Arteta in the last three seasons. Although they haven't won a silverware, the entire DNA of the club has had a radical tweak since 2022-23 season.

Owen also reiterated the belief for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta's team has been racking up points after points every season. Although they have promised a lot and have been the best team in terms of points for the last three seasons, they are yet to win the league. And Owen thinks the wait may end this term.

"I mean, the last three seasons in total, their points have been more than Liverpool and more than Manchester City. Now, they haven't won the league, but if you keep posting those numbers, you keep doing that, you're going to win. They got to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. I mean, they're a seriously good team and if Liverpool aren't right at the top level, like they were last season, then they're going to expose them and they're the big challengers for Liverpool this season," he concluded.

It has been a merry way so far for Arsenal, apart from the blip at Anfield. But where will the silverware finally end up at the end of the season? Will it be ornamented with the Merseyside Red or the North London Red will finally get their hands on a long-awaited title?

