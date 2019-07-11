Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal looking to hijack Everton's move for Barca flop

By
malcom

Bengaluru, July 11: North London giants Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton’s £31.5million move for Barcelona winger Malcom as per reports in England.

The Merseysiders were confident of clinching a deal for the Brazilian in the next few days but the Gunners are looking increasing likely to hijack the deal.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified the player as an alternative to top target Wilfried Zaha who could be costing a lot more.

The Gunners are trying to persuade Malcom to delay a move to Goodison while they attempt to negotiate with Barcelona.

Emery has all but given up on landing Zaha after his £40m bid was rejected. It is reported that Crystal Palace want double that amount for the Ivorian which is abysmal.

Arsenal still hope that the 26-year-old will hand in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal might struggle to match Everton’s offer for Malcom and therefore, will try to persuade Barcelona to accept staggered payments. But the Spanish champions want to raise quick cash to fund moves for the duo of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

They could also sell Ousmane Dembele if the right offer comes and are also looking to offload Philippe Coutinho.

The Gunners have confirmed former Invincible Edu as the club’s first technical director. And the 41-year-old Brazilian will waste no time getting stuck into the job as he flies to the US with Emery’s squad tomorrow.

Edu said: “Arsenal’s always had a special place in my heart.”

More ARSENAL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BCCI to grill Shastri, Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue