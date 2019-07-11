Arsenal looking to hijack Everton's move for Barca flop

Bengaluru, July 11: North London giants Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton’s £31.5million move for Barcelona winger Malcom as per reports in England.
The Merseysiders were confident of clinching a deal for the Brazilian in the next few days but the Gunners are looking increasing likely to hijack the deal.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified the player as an alternative to top target Wilfried Zaha who could be costing a lot more.
The Gunners are trying to persuade Malcom to delay a move to Goodison while they attempt to negotiate with Barcelona.
Emery has all but given up on landing Zaha after his £40m bid was rejected. It is reported that Crystal Palace want double that amount for the Ivorian which is abysmal.
Arsenal still hope that the 26-year-old will hand in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to the Emirates.
Arsenal might struggle to match Everton’s offer for Malcom and therefore, will try to persuade Barcelona to accept staggered payments. But the Spanish champions want to raise quick cash to fund moves for the duo of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.
They could also sell Ousmane Dembele if the right offer comes and are also looking to offload Philippe Coutinho.
The Gunners have confirmed former Invincible Edu as the club’s first technical director. And the 41-year-old Brazilian will waste no time getting stuck into the job as he flies to the US with Emery’s squad tomorrow.
Edu said: “Arsenal’s always had a special place in my heart.”