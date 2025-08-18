Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Bruno Fernandes Remains Optimistic About Manchester United's Season Despite Arsenal Defeat Bruno Fernandes expressed optimism for Manchester United's season following a narrow loss to Arsenal. Despite the defeat, he highlighted positive aspects like goal-scoring opportunities and the team's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 1:25 [IST]

myKhel Team

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes remains optimistic about the team's prospects this season, despite a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in their opening Premier League match. Last season, United finished 15th, marking their worst performance in the league. The recent loss came from Riccardo Calafiori's early header. This marks the third time in six seasons that United have lost their first home game.

Despite the defeat, there were some positives for Ruben Amorim’s team. United registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.59 from 22 shots, while Arsenal managed an xG of 1.05 from nine attempts. Fernandes expressed his appreciation for the fans' support at Old Trafford, noting it as a hopeful sign for the future.

United's struggle with conceding early goals continues, having fallen behind 1-0 in more home games than any other team since last season began. Their 22 shots against Arsenal were the most in a top-flight match since their 8-2 win over the Gunners in August 2011. However, Calafiori's goal came from a corner, highlighting United's ongoing vulnerability to set pieces.

Fernandes acknowledged that conceding from a set piece was disappointing but noted that Arsenal failed to create further chances afterward. "We controlled the game well," he said, emphasising the need to improve finishing. He also felt that Arsenal’s goal might have been disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The match saw three new signings make their debut for United: Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha started, while Benjamin Sesko came on later. Mbeumo led with five shots, and Cunha excelled with four dribbles and 20 duels contested. Fernandes praised their contributions and expressed confidence in their potential impact on the team.

Fernandes highlighted that despite not scoring, they created numerous opportunities and maintained good ball control throughout the game. He stressed that improving goal-scoring is crucial moving forward.

As Manchester United looks ahead to upcoming matches, they aim to build on these positive aspects while addressing areas of concern like defending set pieces and capitalising on scoring chances. The team's new additions are expected to play a significant role in enhancing overall performance this season.