Arsenal making a mistake by selling star midfielder?

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Even though the summer transfer window in England is already closed, the English clubs can still offload their players to clubs across Europe. However, with no opportunity to replace the player, any team would hardly sell a player whose role in the team is significant.
According to reports of late, Arsenal are open to offers for Mesut Ozil and reports in the USA claim that the German international is closing in on a move to Major League Soccer side DC United, who are looking for someone who can replace Wayne Rooney.
Ozil's stock has fallen quite a lot in the past couple of years. Once the best creative midfielder in the whole Europe now looks like a shadow of himself at Arsenal but will it be a good decision by the Gunners to sell him now when they cannot sign a replacement? Let's discuss that here.
From the financial perspective, Arsenal letting under-performing Ozil leave the club would be a great deal for them. The German World Cup winner earns around £350,000 per week at the Emirates and his return has been quite poor compared to how much Arsenal pay him. He will get 31 this October and has a contract at the club till the summer of 2021. There is very little chance that any European club will sign Ozil now to help Arsenal get rid of his huge wage bill.
Only move to MLS or China looks more realistic as they can offer Ozil a good package considering his brand value. Also, he still has the quality to make a good impact outside Europe and can prolong his career.
Ozil is seemingly not working at the Emirates under Unai Emery and is nothing more than a squad player now. £350k per week is far too high for a player who does not even make the substitute bench on most occasions. With all due respect to the 30-year-old, with Arsenal bolstering their attack this summer his game time would have reduced even further.
Every good thing must come to an end someday. Ozil became a superstar at a very young age and there is no shame in admitting that he is struggling in Europe and a move to the US can be a great decision for his career.