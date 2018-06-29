Arsenal offer Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez ‘triple-your-wage’ deal

Bengaluru, June 29: Arsenal and Unai Emery have already made a lot of changes post the Arsene Wenger era. The Gunners have already made two signings this summer, and are very close to a third and will probably will come up with more after the World Cup. Stefan Lichstiener and Bernd Leno have already joined the club, while they have already agreed a fee for Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Emery and co have now set their sights on Real Madrid youngster Lucas Vazquez and are willing to offer him a contract which will be difficult for the player to turn down. According to OK Diario, Emery is set to launch a 'triple-your-wage’ offer to Vazquez. It would cost Arsenal €9m-per-season with Vazquez’s current contract earning him a paltry €3m-per-season at Madrid.
Under Zinedine Zidane, Vazquez became one of the important players at Madrid and often got more opportunities than even Gareth Bale and Isco. The Madrid hierarchy were adamant on developing their young talents, mainly Vazquez and Marco Asensio. He is currently with his national team at the World Cup after he impressed with his Real Madrid performances and the club won’t sell him so easily, considering his age and a contract that runs till 2021.
A report from K Diario also claims that Madrid have put Vazquez in the list of 'non-transferable’ players and won’t accept offers from any teams at the moment. That being said, Julen Lopetegui’s faith in the player is what matters more. The former Spain coach has seen Vazquez during the qualifying campaign and would be keen to retain his services at the club as well.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends