Arsenal on alert as Yannick Carrasco looks to return to European football

Bengaluru, March 27: Former Atletico Madrid and Monaco winger, Yannick Carrasco has revealed that he is eager to return to Europe from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang putting Arsenal on alert.
Last year, Carrasco surprisingly left Atletico Madrid to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang in a €30m move. Although he was included in the World Cup squad, but recently has lost his place in the national set-up.
According to reports, he has now acknowledged the fact that in an order to regain his position, he needs to play at the highest level and is thus looking for a return to European football in the Summer.
He was linked over a move to Arsenal as well Inter and AC Milan in January, however, the move failed to materialise and he has since been joined at Dalian by former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.
But while speaking at a recent interview, the 25-year-old now has suggested that although he is still happy in China, but having lost his place in the Belgium national team he is eager to return to a more competitive league.
He said: "I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me. We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang. But I can understand the club's thinking. They wanted me to stay.
"I still feel OK in China. But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side. This can happen with a team of their quality. With the level of competition there will always be times when you don't get to play a lot."
Arsenals' interest will likely to be aroused by his latest admission whom they targetted ambitiously in the winter. The Gunners are looking to sign a winger this summer as part of their transfer plans, and Carrasco would absolutely fit the bill having dazzled during his time at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 23 goals in 124 appearances. However, assuredly, there will also be other clubs circling around him.
But the player won't come cheap as with the Red Devils attacker having a contract with the Asian side till 2022, they would certainly look to command a generous fee if they are to let him go.