Arsenal plot Mkhitaryan and Ozil summer transfer to help fund four new signings

Bengaluru, March 28: Unai Emery is reportedly looking to offload both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil at the end of the season as the Arsenal boss looks to reduce the bloated wage bill at the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.
Emery is expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer. Although, the club’s transfer budget is yet to be determined and is highly dependent on the club’s chances of reaching the top four or winning the Europa League but whatever the outcome is, a budget of around £80m is the maximum that can be expected from the Owners.
With such a small amount in the current market, a squad revival cannot be imposed and thus Emery is reportedly determined to offload some of the big names from the squad in order to generate funds.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Hector Bellerin, midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, as well as Aubameyang, are the only confirmed starters for next term right now and many of the senior players are expected to be offloaded in the Summer.
The major senior player who is leading the line of departure is reportedly midfielder Mesut Ozil. Unai Emery has been trying to scatter Mesut Ozil from Arsenal after the German International has failed to adapt to the Spaniard’s philosophy.
The German is currently the highest earner of the squad with a £350k per week wage and reportedly Emery is looking to write off the huge wage in order to fund it in other areas.
A new name that has surfaced along with Ozil is Mkhitaryan who is also one of the highest earners in the side. Mkhitaryan joined the club as part of a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United in last Winter and is said to be earning £2000,000 per week.
Mkhitaryan lately has emerged as key player in the Gunners squad but as per reports, the Spanish manager believes the former Dortmund attacker is not worthy of such financial terms and his salary could be better spent elsewhere.
Arsenal's finances have been so stretched in recent months that they were restricted to making loan signings in the January transfer window.
They will also be without three of their first teamers in the Summer. Petr Cech has announced his retirement from football while both Aaron Ramsey and Dani Welbeck will leave the side in Summer as free agents.
The North London side needs to fill up all the vacant positions ahead of next season and is reportedly targeting up to four signings this summer, with a left-sided winger his priority and a left-back, a central defender and central/attacking midfield on Emery's mind.