Arsenal to reopen talks with Ever Banega

Bengaluru, February 20: Arsenal will return in their attempt to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the summer as manager Emery looks to replace departing star, Aaron Ramsey.
The Spanish manager is looking to rebuild the squad slowly and already making a blueprint of the summer window. According to reports, his priority is to replace Ramsey who has agreed to join Juventus in Summer and apparently he has chosen the 30-year-old Argentine Sevilla midfielder as his preferable option.
Unai Emery managed Banega at two clubs Sevilla and Valencia and shares a reliable bond. The 30-year-old midfielder was a popular name in Argentine football in his younger days however he got his much-awaited reputation only in Spain when he played for Sevilla under Emery.
The box to box midfielder became a key component across, following two campaigns at the Spanish side, helping them to a further two European titles before leaving for Inter in 2016 when Emery left for Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder, however, returned to the Andalusian club last year following an unsuccessful season in Inter.
Banega now only has 18 months left in his contract and could be available for just £17million and with these terms, the Gunners are said to be looking to get him on cheap.
Emery has reportedly already personally phoned the midfielder in a bid to convince him to join the North London club and the midfielder is said to be now eager to join the side to fight for his former boss. Although the largest concern over the player is his age as he will be turning 31 in June, Emery believes the Argentine international's calming presence in the midfield is what the team at the moment need to instil more experience in the squad.
Arsenal worked to sign the midfielder during the recently concluded winter transfer window but lack of funds meant that the Gunners had to wait till the summer.
The Gunners only attempted for a loan deal. But Sevilla were not ready to let go of him temporarily. Instead they signed Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on a loan deal.
But in the upcoming Summer transfer window, with the North London side, expected to get extra funds to spend, Arsenal are again presumed to revive their pursuit.