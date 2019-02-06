Arsenal's summer budget may not meet Emery's demands

Kolkata, February 6: Arsenal failed to sign any major player permanently in the January window to strengthen the squad and manager Unai Emery was certainly hoping that the team can make a splash in the summer.
But according to reports, the Spanish boss will once again have inadequate resources at his disposal in coming summer with the club set to hand him a mere £45m to spend in the transfer market.
Emery was left frustrated during the January transfer window, with the Gunners only completing loan deal -- that of Denis Suarez from Barcelona.
The gulf with tops teals likes Liverpool, Manchester City was obvious this season and Emery is reportedly keen on at least three new signings in the summer.
But if all the reports are believed to be true, at £45 million, it might prove to be difficult to lure top talents. To make Suarez's deal permanent, they have to splash £18m at the end of the season which would leave Emery with just over £25m to spend.
Emery would now need to off-load some of the players to get new players on board, although it won’t be easy.
The Gunners' top-earning player is Mesut Ozil, but with him clearly not in the manager's plans, they would look to move him out.
Departures of Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck who will be out of their contracts in the summer will also help them.
Arsenal are currently sixth in Premier League- and in serious danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League football for a third consecutive season.
However, if they can change their fortunes, Emery might get a little more backing from the board to improvise the side.