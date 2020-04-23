Arsenal’s top three stat leaders in Premier League 2019-20

Bengaluru, April 23: Arsenal's misery since Arsene Wenger's departure is yet to be healed as the Gunners have once again faced a tough campaign this term.
After their initial struggles under former manager Unai Emery, the young squad has been handed a new ray of hope and probably start off a new era with the signing of former club legend Mikel Arteta.
The Spanish tactician after some initial struggle now looks to be heading towards the right direction with the late improvement of form. They might sit 9th in the league table prior to the break but there have still been some signs of encouragement with individual efforts from the side.
Here we look at the top three players in a number of analytical categories, including goals scored, assists, chances created, tackles, successful dribbles etc.
All stats are limited to Premier League only and those who have made at least four appearances (per 90 minutes except goals scored and assists):
Goals
Last season's Premier League top scorer is once again fighting for the golden boot this season and is way ahead of other Gunners in this list. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 17 goals so far with Alexandre Lacazette is second in this list with 7 goals while Nicolas Pepe is third with 4 goals.
Assists
The new Summer signing from Lille however after initial struggles managed to put in 6 assists. This surely is a very poor number given Arsenal's stature however still he is the highest provider in the side in PL. Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Bukayo Saka are second in this table with 3 assists while Ceballos is third with two assists.
Chances created
Despite receiving most of the criticism, star playmaker Mesut Ozil is still the highest chance creator in the side with 2.3 chances per 90. Nicolas Pepe is second with 1.9 chances while academy prodigy Joe Willock has created 1.5 chances per game.
Dribbles
Unsurprisingly, skilful Pepe manages the way for successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Arsenal squad with 3.7 dribbles while academy star Willock is second with 2.6 and Nelson third with 2.3 dribbles.
Tackles
Surprisingly this list is dominated by offensive players. Playmaker Joe Willock has put in the most number of tackles in the side with 2.8 tackles per game while Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos has managed exact numbers with 2.7 tackles.
Aerial duels won
Often criticised, Shkodran Mustafi has shown signs of turning a corner under Mikel Arteta. He is way above others in this section with winning 5.4 aerial duels per game while Sokratis is second with 3.1 and Calum Chambers third in this list with 3.0 aerial duels won.
Clearances
The German is also topping this list with managing most clearances in the side. Mustafi has made 7.1 clearances per match in the League, 3.0 more than second-placed David Luiz. Sokratis is third with 3.6 clearances.
Interceptions
Midfield general Torreira has been the most successful interceptor of the side making 2.0 interceptions per 90 min while Shkodran Mustafi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both have managed 1.9 interceptions, next most in the squad.