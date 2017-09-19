Arsenal's Welbeck to be out for three weeks

Bengaluru, September: FC Cup champions Arsenal received a blow when Danny Welbeck was ruled out for at least three weeks with a groin injury.
Manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday that the striker is unlikely to return before next month's international break.
BREAKING: @Arsenal forward Danny #Welbeck ruled out for at least three weeks with groin injury. pic.twitter.com/3YzocrRYGt— TeamTalkz (@TeamTalkz) September 19, 2017
Welbeck was hurt in Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday and will miss Wednesday's League Cup match against third tier side Doncaster, Premier League games with West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, and a Europa League fixture against Bate Borisov.
"Danny has a scan today, we don't know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break," Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).
The 26-year-old, who has scored three times for his club this season, is also unlikely to feature for England in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia on October 5 and Lithuania on October 8, though he could return in time for Arsenal's trip to Watford on October 14.
The Gunners are languishing 12th in the Premier League table with seven points from five games.