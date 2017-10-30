Arsenal set to award Eddie Nketiah bumper pay rise

Bengaluru, October 30: North London giants Arsenal are ready to reward Carabao Cup hero, Eddie Nketiah with a massive 650 per cent pay rise.
The 18-year-old striker could see his current £2,000-a-week contract replaced by a bumper new £15k-a-week, five-year deal.
Nketiah, who netted both goals in the Gunners 2-1 comeback Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Norwich, has one full season left on his current Emirates deal. But, talks on a new one are set to start in the next month.
Arsenal are keen to tie him down after he impressed the boss Arsene Wenger in pre-season. He joined them after being released by London rivals Chelsea four years ago.
Born in London, Nketiah started his career with Chelsea but was released by the club at the under-14 level in 2015. He eventually joined the Arsenal Academy and played for the club at both the under-23 and under-18's level.
During the 2016–17 season, Nketiah scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for the under-18s while also bagging 12 goals in 26 appearances for the under-23 side. After that season, Nketiah was called up by Arsène Wenger for the senior side's pre-season trip to Australia and China.
Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger is planning big for the future and is said to be preparing a swoop for Ipswich’s midfield whizkid Tristan Nydam, 17.