Arsenal set to make Stephan Lichtsteiner first signing of Unai Emery era

Bengaluru, May 28: Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner could be the first major signing of the Unai Emery as according to reports Arsenal have agreed to a deal to sign the Juventus star. The Swiss international currently only has one month left in his Juventus deal and will be a free agent on July 1st ending his seven years stay with Juventus.
Lichtsteiner saw his game time at Turin limited at the start of last season after the arrival of Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio, while centre-back Andrea Barzagli also occupied his place on the right side of Juve's defence in some matches.
The defender was also omitted from preliminary Champions league squad during the group stage but in the latter half of the season, the 34-year-old started getting his chance and managed to make 31 appearances in all competitions this season.
The versatile defender who can play as a fullback in both sides of the field joined the Italian giants after stints with Grasshopper, Lille and Lazio. The 34-year-old was one of the influential figures in the last decade for the Juventus side that have won five Coppa Italia crowns and seven straight Serie A titles. But to have a new challenge the player earlier declared that he desires a new project and thus will move outside Italy.
The fullback was heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund over a possible backup option of 32-year-old Lukasz Piszczek for the right-back spot, however, the deal fell through.
But now according to reports, Lichtsteiner last week visited Arsenal's London Colney training ground and has assured the Gunners of a possible deal in the coming weeks.
Arsenal currently only have Bellerin as a proper right-back option in their squad after the departure of Debuchy last season. Therefore, Lichtsteiner's inclusion could hand the Spaniard a sigh of relief who played 46 games in all competitions last season and performed more minutes (4,131) than anyone else in the first team.
The Swiss defender will be around the squad only with a role of a backup squad player. Though, the veteran defender's inclusion could provide the squad much-needed experience they might lack after the exit of Arsene Wenger and former captain Per Mertesacker.
Furthermore, with Arsenal reportedly having a low figure of £50m transfer budget to spend this summer, before taking potential player sales into account, acquiring the veteran could be a splendid inclusion and certainly caters to the financial aspect.
Lichtsteiner is currently with his national squad and will be next seen in action in World Cup squad with the Swiss squad who are grouped with Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia.
