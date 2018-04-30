Arsenal shift focus from Luis Enrique

Bengaluru, April 30: North London giants Arsenal have been put off by Luis Enrique's £200million transfer war chest demands after secret London talks, according to reports in England.
This will be a major boost to their local rivals Chelsea who are also seeking a new manager following a terrible season under Antonio Conte.
The Gunners had hoped that the former Barcelona chief, 47, would take over from Arsene Wenger, who is leaving the Emirates this summer after his 22 years of service to the club.
However, reports suggest the North London club have now put the brakes on any potential deal over the outrageous demand of £200million transfer kitty.
Enrique was the early favourite to succeed Wenger - who is stepping aside from the club at the end of the season. However, the Spaniard is believed to have signalled his desire to rip through the squad with major changes should he have agreed a deal with Arsenal.
Only the forward line was said to be safe from the axe, with £60m record-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette untouchable from the overhaul.
Even the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey were not safe as per the report which is shocking.
Arsenal already deemed Enrique to be an expensive option to take over at the Emirates - with his wage demands said to be sky-high.
Now the Gunners consider the Spaniard to be an "inappropriate fit", claim the Sunday Times, after asking for an outlandish transfer kitty.
With Enrique seemingly talking himself out of contention for the top job at Arsenal, the Gunners board have begun to look elsewhere.
One potential target is Napoli chief Maurizio Sarri - who has enjoyed another phenomenal season with Napoli in Serie A but look to be just missing on the title in the end.
Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Sarri and how the title race ends up.
Plus, Sarri plays an attacking brand of football, something that goes with Arsenal very well from their long association with Wenger.
Another option for Arsenal is said to be Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri, but on Saturday (April 28) he vowed to stay in Turin for at least another year.
