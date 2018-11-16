Arsenal star Ramsey to join Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, November 16: Arsenal star midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to Bayern Munich, as the German giants believe they have won the race for the Welshman, according to reports in England.
The 27-year-old, Gunners contract rebel could be the latest star to leave the club on a free and move to the Bundesliga in July 2019.
The Welshman is out of contract in the summer and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with top European clubs set to swoop. And Bayern appear to have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to his signature, according to reports in London.
Ramsey signed his last deal at the Emirates in May 2014, but is yet to negotiate improved terms. It was expected that he would sign a new Arsenal deal with a huge pay rise, but the manager Unai Emry decided not to renew as he wants to use the money elsewhere.
With Bayern boss Niko Kovac itching to get his side, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, back on track after a shaky start to the season, he's turned his attention to the Wales star.
Arsenal had been hoping to sort out a swap deal with Roma, seeing star striker Patrick Schick head to the Premier League. But with Bayern said to be leading the race, Emery may now be set to lose his midfielder for absolutely nothing.
Ramsey recently won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for his spectacular effort against Fulham. The goal only furthered some fans view that Ramsey shouldn't be in this situation, begging him to stay beyond this season.
Ramsey is a huge fan favourite at the Emirates and him moving will surely hurt the fans even though the Gunners have showed plenty of promise under their new manager Emery.