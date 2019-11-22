Arsenal star wants Barcelona move, but does it make sense?

Bengaluru, November 22: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was named the skipper of Arsenal this season following the rift between the club's fans and the former captain Granit Xhaka, who is set to be sidelined for a foreseeable future even if he isn't sold in January.
Aubameyang only joined Arsenal during the winter transfer window of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund but took no time to prove his quality in the Premier League.
The Gabon international made his switch from Bundesliga to the Premier League look much easier than it was commonly presumed and has already scored 50 goals in 79 games for Arsenal while providing 12 assists. He quickly became the key player of a struggling Arsenal but there are reports suggesting that he is not willing to commit his future at the Emirates.
The contract of the 30-year-old with Arsenal is set to expire in June 2021 and it is believed that he is not willing to sign a new deal as he wants a switch to Barcelona who could be in the market for a replacement for ageing Luis Suarez.
The Uruguayan is still only 32 but his form has declined in the past couple of seasons and it is widely reported that he could be on his way out of Nou Camp to Major League Soccer in the United States.
There is no doubt that Aubameyang is among the elite strikers in Europe. His excellent records in Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Premier League are testaments of his quality in front of the goal. However, Aubameyang's move to Barcelona hardly makes much sense. It would be really surprising if they want to replace a 32-year-old striker with another who is just two years younger.
Despite Aubameyang's unquestionable profile, he does look like a long-term solution for Barcelona and it would be unusual if they do not seek to get a long-term successor of Luis Suarez and rather opt for a short-term one.
There are some excellent young strikers across Europe right now who could probably fill in Suarez's big boots for a decade or more. It does not make much sense to pay a hefty amount to bring a striker who will offer only three or four years at top level at best.
Also from the tactical point of view, Aubameyang does not look like a typical Barcelona player. The Gabon international is a lethal goalscorer but his style of play is not particularly suited for the philosophy Barcelona believes in.
The 30-year-old is not the best striker when it comes to aspects hold up play. He is by no means a complete forward and might become a big money flop if he cannot adapt to Barcelona's system. And, it can easily be the case.
Barcelona's recent transfers for big-name players have hardly resulted in success. We all know how Phlippe Coutinho's mega-money move turned out. Antonie Griezmann's move to Camp Nou is also looking to be heading in that direction.
Barcelona simply cannot just keep on signing superstars and expect success. Rather, it is high time for them to go back to their roots and improve their famed academy La Masia and sign young and promising players who can once again dominate Spain and Europe as a team.