Arsenal strike deal for first member of Unai Emery's coaching staff

London, May 30: New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is all set to bring in a host of the coaches who worked under him at Paris Saint-Germain and his first appointment of the lot could be PSG's goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia, according to reports in France.
The 38-year-old has worked with Unai Emery since 2013 at Sevilla and followed him too to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.
The goalkeeping coach is highly rated at France and despite Emery's sacking from PSG post this year, they do not want to let go the coach. Emery has reportedly personally approached the coach to which he apparently nodded yes.
Garcia is said to have been the man behind current PSG No.1 and academy graduate Alphonse Areola's exciting upswing in form last season.
The 25-year-old last season usurped former number 1, Kevin Trapp, to become the French winners first option last season and is now being tracked by a host of European giants, including Chelsea for sensational display.
Apart from Garcia, Emery is also set to rope in physical trainer Julen Masach and video analyst Victor Manas in the coming weeks whereas his trusted assistants Juan Carlos Carcedo and Pablo Villa has already reportedly followed him to become part of his team.
Following Wenger's departure after 22 years, the Gunners boards has sacked most of his backroom staffs apart from assistant manager Steve Bould and goalkeeping coach Jens Lehmann.
Former assistant boss Bould reportedly has been kept at the job to be a link-man between Emery and the players. However, now with potential appointment of goalkeeping coach Garcia, it is to be seen which position the board now allot to the former Invincible keeper Lehmann who only joined the club last year.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are all set to sign Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner this week who is a free agent and reportedly also willing to enter into a negotiation for Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.
The Gunners recently reportedly lost out on Fabinho. The Arsenal board apparently approached Monaco in a last-ditch attempt to sign the player but the versatile Brazilian opted to sign for Liverpool instead.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.