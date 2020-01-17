Arsenal target La Liga defender - Is it the right move?

Bengaluru, January 17: North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs both have endured a difficult season this time out. They both have parted ways with the manager they started the season with and have appointed Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho as their new managers respectively.
And, the area where both clubs have struggled this season is defence and they both are reportedly in the market for a player who can shore up their backline.
According to reports in England, both Arsenal and Spurs have identified the same defensive target who is also wanted by several other Premier League clubs like Southampton, Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
The player in question is Getafe defender Djene Dakonam who is valued around £22m which is not a big amount of money these days. Especially considering the player was named in the La Liga Teams of the Year in the last two seasons alongside Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.
Arsenal are in desperate need of a strong commanding defender and Dakonam could prove to be exactly the player they are badly missing. He is a no nonsense defender and has what it takes to bring stability to the Arsenal backline which keeps conceding silly goals. And for just £22m, he could prove to be a huge bargain.
Sokartis and David Luiz have been dismal for the Gunners this whole season and their errors have cost the Gunners dearly. They are still the first-choice defensive pair only because the others have been even worse.
Shkodran Mustafi has hardly played this season and looks set for an exit from the Emirates. Calum Chambers has been Arsenal's best defender when he was used at centre-back but he is out for the rest of the season having suffered an ACL injury. Rob Holding also has failed to become the defender he was expected to be a few years back.
Djene is a very experienced defender and has been a mainstay at Getafe in La Liga since he moved to the club. He is also very experienced at international level with 49 caps for Togo over the years.
Also at 28 years old, he is at his peak and Arsenal can have his best years at the Emirates. Also, the player is capable of doubling up as a right-back which is another advantage for the squad.
The Togo international however comes with a poor disciplinary record. He was booked 15 times and shown three red cards during the last season and it is a dangerous record to have.
However, he seems to have improved on his discipline this season having picked up just yellow cards so far. If he indeed makes a move to Arsenal, Arteta has to ensure that the player can keep his calm. Otherwise, Djene looks like a good deal for just £22m.