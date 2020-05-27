Arsenal target Ligue 1 defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 27: Arsenal's recurring problems at the heart of the defence would somewhat be solved to some extent with the return of William Saliba from his loan deal at Saint-Etienne.
The Gunners had signed him last summer on a reasonable amount.
However, Mikel Arteta still needs to work in order to shore up his leaky defence as every central defender he has at the moment has flattered to deceive. It is rumoured that the Gunners boss is looking for another new centre-back to pair up with Saliba.
Reports in England claim that Arteta is set to turn to Saint-Etienne once again with an offer for Saliba's defensive partner Wesley Fofana who has made a solid impression for the Ligue 1 side this season. Fofana has been a regular for Claude Puel's side alongside Saliba and has already attracted interest from clubs like Everton and Leicester City.
Here, we will take a look at the 19-year-old sensation.
Comes from one of the best academies
Saint-Etienne have produced some amazing talents over the years from their academy and they certainly deserve to be named among the best football academies in no only France but the whole Europe. However, despite all their pedigree in polishing rough diamonds and making them potential superstars, they has always been a selling club and would be likely to sell one of their most priced assets Fofana for the right price just like they did with Saliba a year back.
Excellent reader of the game
Fofana is an incredibly intelligent defender and that is exactly what Arsenal lack now. He is predominantly a right-sided centre-back but can also feature on the left side of a two-man defence and even as defensive midfielder thanks to ability to read the game.
Defensive numbers
Fofana, with his frame of 6'3", excels in the air and has averaged 4.5 aerial duels won per game whereas Saliba, who is 2 centimetres taller than his comptriot, has averaged 2.3. This shows that Fofana is more of an athletic defender with an excellent jumping reach.