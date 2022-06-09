Arsenal tipped to sign Giovanni Simeone: Should Arteta get him on board?

Bengaluru, June 9: Arsenal could turn their attention towards Giovanni Simeone as Mikel Arteta continues searching for a new striker.
Arsenal's attacking department has been depleted following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Moreover, this summer, Alexandre Lacazette's potential exit means that the club will only have Eddie Nketiah as the only recognized forward who is set to sign a contract extension.
The Gunners as a result have been linked with several names with Manchester City star forward Gabriel Jesus believed to be the prime target. However, with the Premier League winners almost asking for a fee around of £50m for his signature, the club have been looking at other alternatives as well.
As per the latest rumours, Arsenal are now chasing a financially viable option in Giovanni Simeone and could launch an offer soon.
Simeone's impressive season at Hellas Verona
The 26-year-old spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Hellas Verona from Cagliari and was in red-hot form for the Italian outfit. He scored 17 goals in 36 appearances and averaged a goal/assist every 116 minutes despite his side getting relegated last season.
The Argentine now looks to be entering into his prime football and considering his recent showings, there's no doubt he could be a better fit elsewhere rather than languishing at the bottom-placed clubs in the Serie A.
Clubs linked
The Argentine international is reportedly available for a fee in the region of £12.8 million after his parent club Cagliari got relegated to Serie B. Apart from Arsenal Juventus are reportedly also in the mix for him.
The Old Lady are in the market for reinforcements up top with Paulo Dybala leaving as a free agent. It is believed that Massimiliano Allegri has identified Simeone as the perfect understudy for Vlahovic. Hellas Verona reportedly also have an option to sign him. However, considering the likes of Arsenal, and Juventus are chasing the attacker, he could wait for his final decision.
Should Arteta get him on board?
Arsenal will likely make a more prominent challenge for a Champions League spot next summer after missing it by just two points last season. Their failure to land a first-team striker was one of the reasons behind their push for a top-four spot.
Signing Simeone for such a lower fee is a good choice, but Mikel Arteta needs a better recruit to challenge for the Premier League top four next season. Simeone has the potential to get better but Arteta should only sign him to strengthen the squad, not as the leading man in the attack.