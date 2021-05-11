Arsenal unlikely to offer David Luiz a new deal at the Emirates: Wise decision by Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, May 11: Arsenal defender David Luiz is likely to be offloaded at the end of the season as according to the latest rumours, the Gunners are unlikely to offer him any new terms. The Brazilian’s agent reportedly has already started working on possible destinations for the experienced defender as he enters the final weeks of his contract. MLS has been regarded as one of the possible destinations for the veteran free agent defender.
Luiz's season so far
Luiz was signed in to provide the experience in a backline that was struggling with identity, leadership and form. He although struggled to match the demand but Arteta kept faith in him and triggered the one-year extension again last summer.
The Brazilian has made 17 starts for the Gunners this season and was enjoying a resurgence in the team before he was forced to undergo knee surgery last month. He has had his fair share of critics while in north London but reportedly is valued as an experienced member of the Arteta's squad. But now as per reports, the Gunners board are desperate to reshape the whole squad at the end of the season and hence, Luiz could be allowed to leave.
Should Arsenal let him go?
At 34 years of age, the Brazilian is truly past his prime and the Gunners board should not have any problem letting the player go. The former Chelsea defender was supposed to compact the defence but so far he has not been of much help to the team. Although he has delivered some impressive performances this term however his lack of positioning sense, coupled with his clumsy nature has been more detrimental to the team.
Arsenal need a serious overhaul in the next few transfer windows and it's better to invest in young guns rather than the likes of Luiz. The Brazilian also gets around a handsome weekly wage and hence getting rid of him would not only create space in the defensive unit but also can help the side fund move for other targets in the market.