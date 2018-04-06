Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow: 5 talking points from Europa League quarter-final first leg

London, April 6: Arsenal have beaten CSKA Moscow in the first leg of the quarter-final with a margin of 4-1 at Emirates. The Gunners will carry a huge advantage of three goals to the second leg in Moscow next week.
It's a big morale booster for Arsenal, who are suffering domestically. They are at sixth position in the League Table of Premier League.
However, Arsene Wenger's side can still salvage their season by winning the Europa League. What makes Arsenal the favourites to seize the Europa League title now?
Let's take a look at the factors that surely give them an edge over CSKA Moscow ahead of the second leg:
1. Aaron Ramsey showed his class act:
The Wales International Aaron Ramsey showed his classy act after many days. Arsenal fans should be happy with the way he performed in this match. Ramsey has opened the scoresheet for the Gunners at the 9th minute of the match.
It was a result of a composed Arsenal attack and the final pass was given by Hector Bellerin. At the 28th minute of the match, Aaron Ramsey has scored a beautiful goal with flicking the ball into the net from the cross provided by Mesut Ozil.
2. Alexandre Lacazette back to goalscoring form:
Alexandre Lacazette is back to his goalscoring form. Alexandre Lacazette converted successfully from the spot at the 28th minute of the match to give the Gunners the precious 2-1 lead in the match. Alexandre Lacazette scored another goal in the 35th minute of the match from the pass of Mesut Ozil. Lacazette's come back in his goalscoring form will be a good sign for Arsene Wenger and Co for the rest of the season.
3. Aleksandr Golovin is the youngster to watch out for:
CSKA Moscow were awarded a free kick from 30 yards distance at the 15th minute of the match. The Gunners were 1-0 ahead in the match at that point in time. Aleksandr Golovin stepped in and scored a brilliant free kick goal to get his team back level in terms. It was an important away goal in the perspective of the tie.
4. The tie is almost done and dusted:
It was a brilliant show of attacking football from the Gunners in the first half at Emirates. Despite having an away goal under their belts, the Russian side will have to do an uphill task in their home leg. They have to score 3 goals and have to keep a clean sheet to go through to the next round from here on.
5. The Gunners are top contenders for The Europa League:
After the performance in the first leg of the quarter-final of Europa League, the Gunners can surely be considered as one of the top contenders to win the Europa League this season. The pace of their attack is surely taking them ahead of the other clubs present in this competition. Only the teams like Atletico Madrid or Lazio can throw some fight against them. Otherwise, they are going to win the Europa League with the performance they are showing.
