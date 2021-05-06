Arsenal vs Villarreal: Head To Head, Kick-off Time in India, TV Channel, Live Streaming Details, Key Players

Bengaluru, May 6: Arsenal and Villarreal meet in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday (May 6).
In last week's first leg, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lost the tie 1-2, but scored a crucial away goal despite going down to ten men against Villarreal, who are managed by their former boss Unai Emery.
First-half goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol put Villarreal firmly in the driving seat in Spain, and when Dani Ceballos picked up his second yellow card 12 minutes into the second half Arsenal had their task cut out.
However, the Gunners dug in and replied through a Nicolas Pepe penalty which was won by Bukayo Saka before former Spurs star now at Villarreal, Etienne Capoue's red card meant the game ended ten vs ten.
Arsenal vs Villarreal Head To Head
While the two sides met in the first leg last week, Arsenal and Villarreal have many European meetings to remember as the two have faced each other four times before in two two-legged Champions League knock out games with.
In the head-to-head battle, Arsenal have won 2 and drawn 2 against Villarreal, who have won one match in their 5 meetings so far.
Arsenal and Villarreal first met in the 2005-06 Champions League semifinals, where the Gunners won the home tie 1-0 and drew the away match 0-0 to reach the finals, in which they were beaten by Barcelona.
The second meeting between the two sides was in the 2008-09 Champions League quarter-finals, with Arsenal drawing the away tie 1-1 and sealing a 3-1 home win to progress to the semis that season before they were beaten by Manchester United in the last four match.
Arsenal vs Villarreal Kick Off Time in India
The match kicks off at 8 PM Local Time on Thursday (May 6) and due to time difference the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (May 7).
Arsenal vs Villarreal TV Channel and Live Streaming Details
In India the match will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 1, while Sony LIV will live stream the match.
Key Players
Arsenal
• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
• Bernd Leno
• Bukayo Saka
• Nicholas Pepe
• Rob Holding
Villarreal
• Raul Albiol
• Samuel Chukwueze
• Dani Parejo
• Gerard Moreno
• Paco Alcacer