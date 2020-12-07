Arsenal want Brighton midfielder, a good deal?

Bengaluru, December 7: If reports in England are to be believed, Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in Brighton star midfielder Yves Bissouma and could launch a potential January swoop for the 24-year-old. However, it is also mentioned that they face competition from several big clubs including Premier League champions Liverpool who are looking to add further depth to their squad that has been stretched by injuries.
Bissouma has been a vital cog for Brighton since he joined the Seagulls from Ligue 1 side Lille and his good run of form at the Amex has certainly not gone unnoticed as we can see from the interest he is courting. Interest from clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool will certainly make the 24-year-old proud and in this article, we will discuss whether he would be a good signing for the Gunners or not.
It is pretty evident that Arsenal are way behind their rivals in terms of both depth and quality and the league table is a testament of it. The Gunners are currently in the bottom half of the table and only the bottom three teams have scored a lesser number of goals than them. However, Bissouma is not exactly the kind of player they are craving for at the moment and considering Arsenal's finances in recent times, the Mali international looks like a luxury signing.
What Arsenal need in midfield is creativity and flair. Mikel Arteta is in desperate need for players who can create chances as that is the area where the Gunners are being let down. With Mesut Ozil being ousted of the squad right now and Dani Ceballos not being able to find his true self, the north London side lack someone who can unlock the tightest of defence with his passing. And, to be very frank, Bissouma is not that kind of a player who can change the scenario.
Bissouma is more of an industrious player who is technically pretty decent but not quite outstanding. His strengths are his stamina, work rate, defensive awareness, tackling and or course his aerial ability thanks to his frame of 6 feet. The likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all there at Arteta's disposal to provide the things Bissouma does and that makes the Malian international more like a luxury signing.
Arsenal's primary midfield targets as per reports are Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai and they both would be able to provide Arsenal with the creative spark they badly need. In such a scenario, it does not make sense for the Gunners to bring in yet another midfield enforcer considering their financial situation which does not permit them to go players who are not absolute priorities.