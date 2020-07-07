Arsenal want Bundesliga striker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 7: As per reports in Germany, VFL Wolfsburg striker Wout Werghost has emerged as a primary target for Arsenal as the Gunners look to bolster their attack. There is a strong possibility that club skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club this summer while Alexandre Lacazette looks certain to move out of the Emirates.
Therefore, it is hardly a surprise to see Arsenal getting linked in-form strikers like Werghost. Mikel Arteta needs a make a major overhaul of the Arsenal squad anyway and Werghost, who has been a major hit in Bundesliga since he signed for Wolfsburg two years ago, could prove to be an excellent piece of business on a reported price tag of £32million.
Here, we will take a closer look at the Dutchman and analyze why he would be a great signing for the Gunners.
A perfect foil to get the best out of Aubameyang
Following his arrival at the Emirates, Aubameyang created a formidable partnership with Lacazette up front but it faded soon due to Lacazette's dip in form. This season, it has mostly been Aubameyang on his own in the striking duty and he has duly delivered on most occasions.
However, the Gabon international will certainly benefit if he gets support from a top-class target man like Werghost upfront. Werghost is a powerful centre-forward boasting a frame of 6'6" and would serve as a foil for Aubameyang who can play off the Dutchman.
Werghost is also extremely strong in the air having won 3.8 aerial duels on an average per game. Thanks to the Dutchman, the Gunners will also get the liberty to play a more direct brand of football if needed to.
A lethal goalscorer
In the last four years, Werghost has consistently made his presence felt first in Eredivisie and then Bundesliga. He scored a total of 45 goals in 86 games for AZ Alkmaar in his homeland while he has found the back of the net 38 times in 78 outings for Wolfsburg.
The Dutchman is not only a lethal goalscorer but also creates plenty of chances for his teammates which is evident from his assists tally of 25 in the last four years. Werghost's holdup play is solid and he also averages 24 passes per game which is more than impressive for a striker and what's more impressive is his ability to produces key passes. The 27-year-old has made 1.2 key passes on an average per game this campaign, a figure which is better than most of the top playmakers.
Right age for a striker
Werghost is just 27 years of age and has just entered his peak. His age is perfect for Arsenal and he can easily become a key player for the Gunners for the next five or six years. Arsenal have some exciting youngsters in the attack in the form of Nketiah and Martinelli but they are not yet ready to play on a weekly basis at the highest level.
With someone like Werghost on the side, they will be offered the time to develop without too much pressure on their shoulders. To conclude, Werghost might not be a player who will change Arsenal's dynamics on his own but at the price-point he comes, he is the best Arsenal can get right now in such an uncertain time. At £32million, Weghorst would be a very good signing if Lacazette leaves.