Arsenal want Carlo Ancelotti; a good deal for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Arsenal sacked coach Unai Emery just before the start of December following the club's dismal run of form under the Spaniard and brought in Freddie Ljungberg as the interim manager of the Gunners. However, it is a general consensus that it was more like a temporary resolve while the Gunners could seek a genuine contender who could finally fill in the shoes of Arsene Wenger, a job in which Emery failed.
And, one such iconic person became available and he is believed to be Arsenal's primary choice for the managerial role. He is none other than Carlo Ancelotti who was axed by Serie A giants Napoli on Wednesday (December 11) morning despite leading Napoli to an emphatic 4-0 win over Genk on Tuesday (December 10) night to secure the Italian giants a qualification to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
Napoli sack Ancelotti despite progressing in Champions League
Ancelotti's career has certainly taken a dip in the last few years. He was not particularly a success at Bayern and at Napoli also, things did not seem to work for the three-time Champions League-winning manager. However, that does not change the fact that Ancelotti has been one of the most prolific managers of this century and has had success where ever he went.
Ancelotti has managed in all of the top five leagues in Europe and has won silverware in every country he managed in. He also managed Chelsea for two years and the club had the most successful season in its history, winning the Premier League for the third time in their history and retaining the FA Cup for the first time, thus becoming the seventh English club to complete the Double.
That season of Chelsea under Ancelotti is still remembered by the Chelsea fans for the brand of football the club played. They played a sensational and aesthetic football with the club breaking several Premier League records and statistics including most goals scored in a season (103), most goals scored at home in a season (68) and best goal difference in a season (+71).
Arsenal were known for their attacking game under Wenger and even under Emery, they did play good football in some phases. Ancelotti is also a believer in playing the game on the front foot and that can certainly help the Gunners' cause. Also, it was evident that Emery failed to get the best out of his players but Ancelotti, with his immense experience, knows to deal with such situations much better.
Ancelotti has a point to prove himself after his underwhelming time at both Bayern and Napoli. Arsenal will be a risky project for him as a failure at the Emirates could be a further blow to his career. But it is still one of the biggest names in European football and it will be hard to say no to them considering there are not many better jobs available for him. Arsenal should not waste any time and sign Ancelotti or else someone else could capitalize.