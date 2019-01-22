Arsenal want club legend Marc Overmars to replace Sven Mislintat as technical director

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Arsenal have identified their former player and Ajax's director of football Marc Overmars as the first choice to become technical director, according to the Mirror.
The Gunners currently do not have anyone in the technical director role and it was assumed that head of recruitment Sven Mislinat is set to take the position at the end of the season. However, now with the German personal set to depart the club, head of football, Raul Sanllehi is looking to appoint a new technical director and the former attacker Overmars is one of the options being thought.
Another former midfielder Edu, who is the technical director with the Brazil national team, had also been linked with the post but reports in Brazil suggest that Overmars is the most favourite.
Overmars, who played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, has been working as Ajax's director of football for nearly seven years and in his tenure, the Dutch side have seen a bunch of promising youngsters coming to the top.
He has been responsible for the development of brilliant young recent Dutch talents like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Justin Kluivert, while his previous recruitments of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez etc helped him to yield massive profits.
Now Arsenal who are aware of his performance now want to lure the Dutchman to the side and Overmars only having 18 months left on his deal could be tempted to leave the side for a better and bigger challenge.
Meanwhile, Arsenal's head of recruitment Mislintat is thought to be considering a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich after announcing his departure from the London based side.
The German scout who previously worked for Borussia Dortmund was appointed by Arsenal in November 2017. During Mislintat's time with Dortmund, the club discovered the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele and Henrikh Mkhitaryan etc and the German champions are reportedly now keen for someone like him who could oversee their big Summer rebuilding process.