Arsenal want Leeds United star, a good deal?

By
Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips, left, is on Arsenal's transfer radar.

Kolkata, February 18: As per rumours in England, Arsenal have joined the race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 26-year-old has shortage of suitors for his services with almost every top club in England believed to be keen on the England international.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham United are all believed to he huge admirers of the midfield dynamo while even Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are believed be keeping tabs on the Gareth Southgate favourite. It was reported West Ham made a failed £55 million deadline day offer to bring the player to the London Stadium in January.

It is pretty obvious to see that Arsenal are in dire need of reinforcements to their midfield. The Gunners look short of both quality and depth in the middle of the park and are expected to be in the market for an all-action midfield once the transfer window opens in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's side were linked with the likes of Denis Zakaria, Bruno Guimarães and Arthur Melo in January but failed to land any of them. Zakaria and Guimarães eventually joined Juventus and Newcastle United while Melo also stayed put at Juventus.

Phillips would be a brilliant addition to the Arsenal midfield. He is proved in the Premier League and is home-grown which negates the possibility of taking too much time to settle in under new conditions. The Englishman is a midfielder who has a bit of everything and can be the ideal partner of Thomas Partey in double pivot.

The 26-year-old is already a key player in the England set-up under Southgate and deserves a move to a bigger club having stayed with Leeds throughout his whole career. However, Arsenal might need to secure a Champions League spot to land the midfielder considering the amount of competition for his signature.

Still just 26, Phillips still has his best days ahead of him. He is having a difficult campaign this time out having struggled with injuries and that has had an impact on Leeds' performances on the pitch. Arsenal and Phillips look like a match made in heaven and even if the Gunners might have to spend a fortunes for his services, he would be worth every penny.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
