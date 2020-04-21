Arsenal want Spanish international Rodrigo Moreno, a good deal?

Bengaluru, April 21: If reports in England are to be believed, Arsenal are set to a summer move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno as a replacement for wantaway captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta is eyeing a major overhaul of the squad in the summer and although he wants to keep the skipper Aubameyang, he does not have much of a choice.
The Gabon international will have just a year remaining in his contract in the summer and it would be sensible from Arsenal to cash in on him rather than losing him for nothing in 12 months. Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno has been one of the most coveted strikers in Europe in recent years.
Barcelona have already made several failed attempts to sign the Spanish international in recent times. If Arsenal can manage to pull off the signing of the 29-year-old, it would be quite a good deal for them and here are the reasons why.
Complete forward
There are very few complete forwards in the game right now and Rodrigo Moreno is certainly one of them. That is the very reason why Barcelona are chasing him for years as a potential replacement of Luis Suarez. The 29-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in the attacking third with ease and is equally effective in the wide areas as well. He is not a forward who offers just goals and his figures this season is a testament of that.
The Spanish international is having a dry season this time out in terms of goals having found the back of the net just five times but has made up for it with 11 assists to his name. Such a complete forward would certainly excel in Mikel Arteta's system.
Style of play
Rodrigo is physically well-built and has a big frame of 6 feet. On top of that, he is technically gifted and is often a treat to watch when on the ball. It is difficult for defenders to deal with the tricky forward and shrug his off. The Spaniard boasts excellent hold-up and link-up play. Also, he is very much creative and loves to make killer passes.
The Spanish international has recorded a passing accuracy of 79% this season while making 1.3 key passes every game. He also has managed 1.5 dribbles per game while recording an impressive 3.7 shots per game. In many ways, he resembles Luis Suarez and Arteta could certainly love to have such a dynamic striker in his side.
Experience
Rodrigo is 29 years of age right now and is at his peak. Arsenal can hope to get the best out of him for a minimum of three to four years. That does not qualify as a signing for the long-term but the Gunners also need players who are guaranteed to make an immediate impact especially if their most consistent player Aubameyang leaves.
Rodrigo has an immense amount of experience at the top level. He has been a success in both Spain and Portugal and even had a brief loan spell in England with Bolton in the early days of his career. Rodrigo is much different from Aubameyang in terms of playing style and is not anywhere near the Gabon international in terms of clinical finishing but he can prove to be a very much effective signing for the Gunners.