Football Arsenal Must Adapt Tactics Against West Ham In Women's Super League Matchup Renee Slegers highlights the importance of tactical flexibility as Arsenal prepares to face West Ham in the Women's Super League. Following a strong opening win, Slegers acknowledges the challenges posed by a disciplined West Ham side. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Renee Slegers anticipates that Arsenal will need to employ varied strategies when they face West Ham in the Women's Super League. Arsenal began their season with a 4-1 victory over London City Lionesses, where Olivia Smith, a newcomer, scored an impressive goal. Historically, Arsenal has performed well against West Ham, suffering fewer defeats than only Chelsea in the league.

Slegers is cautious about the challenge West Ham might present. She aims to avoid becoming the first Arsenal manager to lose three consecutive away games in the WSL. "I think we'll need to use other tools in our toolbox tomorrow, but of course, we always have to be prepared for any scenario," said Slegers.

West Ham's home ground has traditionally been a tough venue for Arsenal. Slegers acknowledges this difficulty and respects West Ham's disciplined style of play. "I know historically it's always been a hard game for Arsenal to go to; it's a hard ground," she noted.

This match could also mark Ffion Morgan's home debut for West Ham. The Wales forward joined from Bristol City after scoring six goals and providing five assists in 18 matches last season. Morgan made her appearance off the bench during West Ham's recent loss to Tottenham.

Morgan is eager to perform well at home and hopes for a positive outcome. "I'm looking forward to getting out in front of the fans in my first game in Dagenham," said Morgan. "Hopefully we can get three points and put on a show in the first home game of the season."

Focus on Performance

After their defeat against Tottenham, West Ham is concentrating on improving their performance. Morgan shared that the team had some strong moments during that match and believes they deserved better results. "[The message after the Tottenham game has been] to focus on ourselves," she stated.

Slegers emphasizes understanding both their own strengths and those of their opponents. She believes humility is crucial as they approach this challenging match. "We believe in ourselves and our own qualities but we'll go there with humility because we know it's a hard game," she explained.

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams aim to showcase their abilities and secure vital points early in the season.