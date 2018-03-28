Wenger tells PSG to stick with Unai Emery despite rumours linking him with Ligue 1 club

London, March 28: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has backed under-fire Paris Saint-German manager Emery Unai amidst speculation that the Ligue 1 club will look to make a change this summer.
The former Sevilla has been under immense pressure after bowing out at the round of 16 second time in the consecutive seasons at the hands of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.
The PSG hierarchy reportedly only has a bird's eye for UCL glory and for such matter to strengthen the squad, they broke their bank even to lure away superstar Neymar and Mbappe in a single window this season.
However, their premature exit from the prestigious cup now has indicated that the Spanish coach could be on the firing line.
And some of the reports, have claimed, the French giants are ready to choose Arsene Wenger as a potential replacement for him.
However, the veteran French boss discouraging all the talks have now suggested that although he has had an affinity with the French side he will not return to France to manage PSG as well as he also suggested that the French giants should give more time to the manager to prosper.
"I always was close to Paris St-Germain and supported always PSG," he told beIN Sport.
"Personally I believe Paris St-Germain need to have stability and that Unai Emery has suddenly been ejected by the whole media.
"But that decision is not to be made by the media but by PSG.
"Watching from outside Unai Emery for me is a very competent person and if PSG wants to move forward that they need a project based on stability.
"So I'm not like you thinking Unai Emery should go.
"People are always very quick to make rapid decisions.
"Once they're in charge it changes a little bit."
The PSG boss also as a response now has thanked the French boss for moral support and encouraged their fans as the French giants gear up for Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco at Bordeaux's Matmut Atlantique stadium.
"The focus of the entire PSG family is nowhere other than Bordeaux," Emery wrote in his social media account. "I would also like to thank Arsene for his kind words -- a true model in the world of football. Come on, Paris!"
PSG are currently top of the French league and are on their way to the seventh title as they sit 17 points above second-placed Monaco.
