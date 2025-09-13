Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch La Liga match in India, UK and other Countries?

Football Arteta Expresses Delight Over Flourishing Relationships Among Arsenal's New Players After Victory Mikel Arteta is pleased with the growing relationships among new Arsenal players after their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Despite injury concerns, the team's performance showcased promising dynamics. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mikel Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the developing connections among Arsenal's new players following their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Martin Zubimendi scored twice, marking his first Premier League goals, while Viktor Gyokeres added another. Eberechi Eze made history by becoming the first English player since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2012 to score or assist on his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

Arteta was particularly pleased with Noni Madueke's performance, highlighting how well the new additions are integrating into the team. "We had quite a lot of uncertainties," Arteta told BBC Match of the Day. "The boys had been away for 10 days travelling the world, only one day to prepare the match with an early kick-off. With those conditions, I think the boys did really well."

Despite the win, Arsenal faced a fresh injury concern as Martin Odegaard was forced off early due to a shoulder injury. This adds to their worries with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba already sidelined. Arteta commented on Odegaard's situation: "We don't know what happens, it looks like the same area as the previous injury." However, he remained optimistic about the rest of the squad.

Both Eze and Madueke were praised for their performances. Arteta noted their unique qualities and how they pose different threats to opponents. "They are very different," he said. "We need to use them because it will require different profiles around them to maximise the qualities that they have."

Ange Postecoglou faced a challenging start as Nottingham Forest's manager, losing his first game against Arsenal. His record against Arsenal remains winless in five Premier League meetings (D1 L4). Forest has not won in their last three league games (D1 L2), with their last longer winless streak occurring in April 2024.

Postecoglou acknowledged the disruptions faced by his team during international week and his recent appointment. He told TNT Sports: "This week, it's fair to say, was fairly disruptive for the players... I'm trying to implement new things." Despite these challenges, he remains confident about turning things around.

Looking Ahead for Nottingham Forest

The Australian manager is optimistic about embedding his style at Forest soon. When asked about how long it would take to see changes in Forest's playstyle, Postecoglou stated: "It won't be months, it won't be weeks, it'll be Wednesday [against Swansea City in the EFL Cup]. This is not a project."

Postecoglou is determined to overcome challenges and believes in his team's potential. "They're all big jobs," he said. "I haven't taken over an easy one yet, but that's why I'm here. I love the challenge, and we'll get to where we want to."

The match highlighted both Arsenal's promising new talent and Nottingham Forest's ongoing struggles under new management. As both teams look ahead, Arsenal aims to build on their strong start while Forest seeks stability under Postecoglou's leadership.