Football Arteta Provides Update On Saka And Odegaard Ahead Of Manchester City Clash Mikel Arteta discusses the potential involvement of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard in Arsenal's upcoming match against Manchester City, following their recent injuries.

Mikel Arteta has not dismissed the possibility of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba participating in Arsenal's crucial match against Manchester City. Saka has been absent since he injured his hamstring during Arsenal's 5-0 victory over Leeds United last month. Odegaard has been dealing with a shoulder injury, leading to early substitutions in recent games.

Odegaard missed Arsenal's Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao due to his injury. Saliba, although part of the squad that travelled to Spain, did not play at Estadio de San Mames. Arteta mentioned that Saliba is eager for a starting position alongside Ben White against City. "If there is a chance [they will play], it will be after tomorrow's session," Arteta stated.

Arteta explained that more information about the players' availability would be available after their next training session. He noted that adjustments have been made for Saliba, who is recovering from a head injury. "Let's see," Arteta said regarding Saliba's situation, adding that they would decide on his involvement soon.

Arsenal have won two of their last four league encounters with Manchester City (D2), matching their previous 22 meetings (D5 L15). The Gunners aim to secure consecutive league victories against City for the first time since December 2015. Arteta could become the first manager to remain unbeaten in five league games against Pep Guardiola while achieving three consecutive home wins.

In their most recent clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal delivered a remarkable 5-1 defeat to City, marking City's heaviest loss since 2017. Myles Lewis-Skelly scored in that match and celebrated by mimicking Erling Haaland's celebration after their earlier 2-2 draw this season. This incident followed Haaland's comment to Arteta to "stay humble" and his question to Lewis-Skelly, "who are you?"

When asked if he advised his players against such actions, Arteta responded: "Well, if that was done, that's it. That's part of it." He acknowledged past celebrations and non-celebrations by various teams and emphasised learning from every experience.

As Arsenal prepare for this significant match against Manchester City, fans eagerly await updates on key players' fitness. The outcome could impact both teams' standings in the league as they continue their competitive rivalry.