Arteta Reflects On Missed Chances Following Arsenal's Narrow Loss To Liverpool

By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment as Arsenal faced their first Premier League defeat of the season against Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai's impressive free-kick in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 victory for Liverpool, maintaining their perfect record this season and ending Arsenal's unbeaten run. This marked Arsenal's first away loss in the league since November 2024, when they lost to Newcastle United.

Despite the loss, Arteta praised his team’s performance. "I am very disappointed with the result," he told Sky Sports. "I'm very proud of my players. Both [sets of] players had to dig in to a level where there was nothing between the two. It was going to be decided by an individual error or a moment of magic."

Arsenal has struggled at Anfield, now winless in their last 13 Premier League matches there, with five draws and eight losses since September 2012. During this match, Arsenal had more shots than Liverpool, with 11 compared to nine, and generated higher expected goals (0.55xG to Liverpool's 0.45). However, they only managed one shot on target from Noni Madueke in the 21st minute.

Arteta acknowledged that his team lacked a finishing touch in crucial moments. "You cannot dominate here for 90 minutes; it is impossible," he said. "At the end of the game, I said we have to find a way to win these big matches. You have to put the ball in the back of the net when you have it."

Arsenal faced injury challenges during the match, losing key players like Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba before and during the game. Odegaard made an appearance off the bench in the second half after Saliba had to be substituted just five minutes into play.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, who is expected to arrive in London for a potential loan move. This addition could strengthen Arteta's squad amidst current injuries.

Eze's Debut Performance

Eberechi Eze made his debut for Arsenal by coming off the bench with 20 minutes remaining. He impressed with a 100% passing accuracy and completed four passes in the final third, surpassing Gabriel Martinelli’s two passes over 70 minutes.

Arteta defended his decision not to start Eze: "He's been with us for four or five days, that is all. We fully believe in the players that played." He emphasized taking positives from the game despite not securing a win.

Arteta remains optimistic about his team's progress compared to last year’s draw at Anfield. He believes they performed better this time but stressed the importance of capitalizing on scoring opportunities if they want to succeed in future matches.