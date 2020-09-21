Football
Vidal arrives in Milan ahead of move to Inter

By Patric Ridge

Milan, September 21: Arturo Vidal has arrived in Milan ahead of his proposed switch from Barcelona to Inter.

The Chile international, who previously worked with Inter head coach Antonio Conte at Juventus, has spent the past two seasons at Camp Nou.

Vidal featured 43 times for Barca last term but has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and is the third midfielder to depart this window, along with Ivan Rakitic and Arthur.

Inter will reportedly pay €1million plus add-ons for the 33-year-old, who is into the final year of his Barca contract.

The transfer is expected to be formally completed on Monday (September 21).

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 1:10 [IST]
