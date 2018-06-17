Asamoah Gyan angry with Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup record

Bengaluru, June 17: When Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal against Spain, it immediately made it to the headlines as news broke out that the Portugal captain was the first player to score in 8 consecutive major tournaments.
The Real Madrid star ace later scored thrice to salvage a draw for his team as the match ended 3-3.
The statistics only took into account World Cups, European Championships and Copa Americas, but the tournament like African Cup of Nations were not taken into consideration.
And after the game when fans and supporters were busy discussing records of the Portuguese top scorer, Ghanaian star Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to show his anger about the goal-scoring record as the forward openly refuted the feat and insisted that he already had broken that record by scoring in nine consecutive tournaments.
The 32-year-old who currently plays for Kayserispor in Turkey apparently boasts an extraordinary feat at major tournaments, scoring at three World Cups and six African Nations Cup tournaments.
His first goal came in 2006 World Cup against the Czech Republic and he later went on scoring in all of the later six African Nations Cups including two Wold cups 2010 and 2014 as well.
And ahead of Ronaldo, the former Sunderland striker achieved the feat in 2015 to become the first man to score in eight consecutive tournaments if AFCON's are taken into consideration. Moreover, he made it nine when he scored the goal against Mali in 2017 AFCON.
Therefore a clearly unhappy Gyan complained of being discriminated against as he suggested people disregarded his achievement in the World Cup history following the social media celebration for Ronaldo's record.
Gyan wrote on Twitter: "People disregard my achievements in the World Cup history but I want the whole world to know that I have not been given the fair shake but records will remain forever."
Gyan has a mightily impressive record for Ghana, scoring 51 goals in 105 appearances. He’s also the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.
And it is fair to say that his anger is justified as ignoring a tournament like AFCON which involves all the top class African players of top European clubs is clearly immoral.
